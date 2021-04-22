Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.