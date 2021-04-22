Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

NYSE F opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

