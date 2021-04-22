Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

