Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 80,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

