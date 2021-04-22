Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $226.69. 8,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,210. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.