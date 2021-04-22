Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE:V traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $229.91. 67,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.92 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

