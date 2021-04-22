Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,636. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $64.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.

