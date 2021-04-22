Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 2.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

