PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00251364 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

