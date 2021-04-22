Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NOVA stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,916. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.