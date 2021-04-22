Wownero Market Capitalization Achieves $39.73 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 87.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Wownero has a total market cap of $39.73 million and $2.57 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 316.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00273192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00186959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.