Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $114.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.40, but opened at $101.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 32,204 shares traded.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

