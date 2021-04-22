Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

