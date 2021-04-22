Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 12,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

