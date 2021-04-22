Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 35,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

