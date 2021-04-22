Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,741. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

