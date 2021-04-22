Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.