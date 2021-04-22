Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Reduced by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 5.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

