Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $231.20. 29,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $150.67 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

