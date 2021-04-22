Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.16. 11,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

