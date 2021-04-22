Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

