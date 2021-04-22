BTIG Research Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $121.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

