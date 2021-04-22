Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,692 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $5,391,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 324,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

