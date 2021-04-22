Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

