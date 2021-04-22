Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

