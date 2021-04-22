Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,867 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

