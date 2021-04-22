Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $133.06 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

