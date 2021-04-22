Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

