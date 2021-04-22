V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.