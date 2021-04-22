First Command Bank Sells 92 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

