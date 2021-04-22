Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

XM stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

