CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

