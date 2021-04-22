Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $374.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

