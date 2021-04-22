Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Cut by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

