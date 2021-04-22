Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Trimmed by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.73. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $181.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

