Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.36. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

