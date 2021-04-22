V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.50 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.14 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $858.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

