Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

