Barclays Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,530.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,623.63.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,503.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $834.18 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

