Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

