First United Bank Trust Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

