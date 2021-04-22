Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in International Money Express by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,136. International Money Express has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.44.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

