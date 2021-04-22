LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $4.24 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,283 shares of company stock worth $11,670,758 over the last ninety days.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 189,486 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

