Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $113.70 Average PT from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,688. Natera has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,487 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.