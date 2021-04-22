Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

