Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 346,722 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000. Cardtronics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.77% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATM stock remained flat at $$38.83 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

