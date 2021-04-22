Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $338,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.25 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

