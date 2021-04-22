JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.12

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,737,546 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

