Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Crown in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NYSE CCK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

