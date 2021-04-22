Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $5.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.71 to $27.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.60.

ORLY traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $531.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $361.01 and a 52 week high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

